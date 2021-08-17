Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $2.07 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after purchasing an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after buying an additional 508,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.47. 6,113,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,656,626. The company has a market cap of $114.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.10. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.