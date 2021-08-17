Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $213.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,395,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.04. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on STZ shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.