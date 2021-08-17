Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 104 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after buying an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,495.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,896,000 after buying an additional 214,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after buying an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 673.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,865,000 after buying an additional 119,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after purchasing an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

NYSE:GWW traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $435.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,613. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.25 and a 12-month high of $479.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $448.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.