Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 193 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Stryker by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $165,067,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $634,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Stryker by 7.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 48,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $267.58. 839,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,318. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.08. The firm has a market cap of $100.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.20 and a fifty-two week high of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

