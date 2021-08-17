Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 555 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $102.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,006,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,433. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $104.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen set a $97.44 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.65.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

