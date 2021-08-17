Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,722,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.6% of Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $445.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,114,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,720. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $449.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.52.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

