Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Humana by 27.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Humana by 1,994.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 12.6% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 9,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 17.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

HUM traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $413.36. 721,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,226. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.08. The firm has a market cap of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

