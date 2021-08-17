Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.23.

NYSE DE traded down $6.70 on Tuesday, reaching $376.33. 1,201,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,638. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.07. The company has a market cap of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $189.38 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

