Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 291.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 17.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1,211.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 95,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 88,316 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.58.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,634. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

