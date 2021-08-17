Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $281.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 932,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,218. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.67. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

