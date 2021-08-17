Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,359 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $3.72 on Tuesday, reaching $144.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,096,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,148,961. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.40.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

