Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.29.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $155.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,463 shares of company stock worth $12,809,237. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 56.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

