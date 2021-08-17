Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $160.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Amundi bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after acquiring an additional 787,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after acquiring an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $165.25. 23,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a one year low of $96.24 and a one year high of $168.90.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.