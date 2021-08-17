ECA Marcellus Trust I Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:ECTM)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

ECA Marcellus Trust I stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. 44,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.56.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 47.41%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

