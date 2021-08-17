Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) Short Interest Update

Edoc Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADOC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ADOC stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Edoc Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADOC. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 2,640.6% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 476,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 459,280 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 21.1% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,518,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,846 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Edoc Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 33.5% in the second quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100,622 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edoc Acquisition by 101.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edoc Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the health care and health care provider space in North America and the Asia-Pacific. Edoc Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Victor, New York.

