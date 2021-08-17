EDUCare (EKT) Price Down 4.6% This Week

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One EDUCare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, EDUCare has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. EDUCare has a market cap of $5.81 million and $5.00 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EDUCare

EDUCare (EKT) is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

