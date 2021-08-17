Elamachain (ELAMA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.01 Million

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Elamachain has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $5.69 million and $2.01 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elamachain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00057565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.74 or 0.00835705 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00046859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00099647 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain (ELAMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 856,192,740 coins. The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

