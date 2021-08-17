Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Shares Up 4.3%

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS)’s stock price traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.33 and last traded at $8.29. 10,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 816,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Electric Last Mile Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

