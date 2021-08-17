Element Solutions Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,407 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,595% compared to the typical volume of 83 put options.

ESI stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.48. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

ESI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

