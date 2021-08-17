Elementeum (ELET) Price Tops $0.0372 on Major Exchanges

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $194,360.94 and approximately $103.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementeum coin can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Elementeum has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00055729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00134251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00158287 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,376.12 or 1.00035111 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.49 or 0.00924260 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.72 or 0.06953690 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementeum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

