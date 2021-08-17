Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Scott Greever Sells 5,000 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) insider Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $18,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Greever also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $17,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Scott Greever sold 5,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $18,500.00.

Shares of ELVT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. 367,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,623. The stock has a market cap of $119.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.66. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the second quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 338,321 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevate Credit in the second quarter worth $829,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 37.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares during the period. 31.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

