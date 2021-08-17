Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Up 74.6% in July

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 953,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ELTP opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Get Elite Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Elite Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment comprises the branded pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elite Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.