Elitium (EUM) Market Cap Tops $106.69 Million

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last week, Elitium has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $106.69 million and $937,462.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can now be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00008409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.20 or 0.00906405 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00048952 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It was first traded on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,457 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

