Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 12,380 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.31% of Hydrofarm Holdings Group worth $8,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on HYFM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

