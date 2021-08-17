Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Boosts Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Ebix were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Ebix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ebix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $897.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.00 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

