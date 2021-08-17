Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Position in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Midwest were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Midwest in the first quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Midwest by 33,075.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Midwest in the first quarter worth $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Midwest in the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Midwest in the first quarter worth $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MDWT stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. Midwest Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.85 million and a PE ratio of -8.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.60.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products.

