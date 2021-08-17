Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $181,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 237.7% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

Shares of WSM opened at $164.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.46.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.