Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 4,591.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 566,575 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,884,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,031,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCK opened at $106.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.03. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.92 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

