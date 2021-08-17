Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $5.27 Million Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 167,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $75,297,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 720.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 864,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 95.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,582,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,995,000 after purchasing an additional 773,507 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth about $31,399,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 376.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,411,000 after acquiring an additional 516,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.95 and a beta of 4.51.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.25). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 78.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

