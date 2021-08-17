Emercoin Price Reaches $0.0551 (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $14,672.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 73.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,918,630 coins. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

