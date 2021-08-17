Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to post ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.23). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 163.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($6.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.02) to ($4.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENTA stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.01. 206,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,306. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.58.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

