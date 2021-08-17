Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Issues Earnings Results

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported 0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.01 by 0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Endeavor Group stock opened at 23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 22.02 and a 12 month high of 33.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 26.13.

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 29.12, for a total value of 780,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 735,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 33,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 29.00, for a total value of 964,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 951,229. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,652 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 over the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Endeavor Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 33.38.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

