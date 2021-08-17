Endor Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $69,922.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 26.3% against the US dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $69,922.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.94 or 0.00430442 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001386 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003444 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00011915 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

