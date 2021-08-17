Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052,399 shares during the quarter. Energy Fuels makes up 0.5% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Energy Fuels worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 613.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 71,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,140.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of UUUU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,294. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $669.85 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.77. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.