Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ESOA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. 4,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20. Energy Services of America has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.45.

In other Energy Services of America news, Director Bruce H. Elliott sold 25,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $51,154.48.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

