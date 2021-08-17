Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ENI worth $23,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ENI by 5,470.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ENI by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ENI during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

E opened at $24.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $26.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.21. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of -271.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

