Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Entera Bio had a negative net margin of 3,448.54% and a negative return on equity of 243.01%.

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818,139. The company has a market capitalization of $118.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.69. Entera Bio has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24.

ENTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entera Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

