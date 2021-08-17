Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Short Interest Update

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,100 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $45.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 55,867 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.