EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) to post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for EQT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.29 billion. EQT posted sales of $853.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $4.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EQT.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

EQT stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.26. 28,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,042,728. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $89,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQT (EQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.