Equalizer (EQZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.19 Million

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular exchanges. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $13.19 million and $1.76 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Equalizer has traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00135086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.81 or 0.00158619 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,481.31 or 0.99886704 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.98 or 0.00917562 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.35 or 0.06881727 BTC.

Equalizer Coin Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

