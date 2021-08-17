Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for OncoCyte Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of OncoCyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mah now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OncoCyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 652.99% and a negative return on equity of 43.15%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of OCX opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $389.22 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $6.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCX. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 139.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 68,969 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 146.5% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 476,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 283,334 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after buying an additional 153,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

