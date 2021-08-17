Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for RadNet, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDNT)

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RadNet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RadNet’s FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $33.19 on Monday. RadNet has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.16.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.47 per share, with a total value of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in RadNet by 14.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in RadNet by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RadNet by 430.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in RadNet by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 295,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

