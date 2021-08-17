ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

EPIX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.76. 1,797,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,177. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.66. The company has a market cap of $313.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ESSA Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.