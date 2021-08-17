ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 39,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,962. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.66. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $306.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ESSA Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 390.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

