Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 3,688 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.85. 277,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.99. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.51.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

