Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after purchasing an additional 495,259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,635,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,900,000 after purchasing an additional 840,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AMD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,535,104.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,815,409.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 344,333 shares of company stock valued at $30,618,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.56. The stock had a trading volume of 73,908,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,831,035. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The firm has a market cap of $130.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.