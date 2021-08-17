Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 40,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 260.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.