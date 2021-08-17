Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,150 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 638,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 93,791 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 222,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at $8,330,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

AllianceBernstein stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.96. 449,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,427. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.83.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.20 million. Analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 125.09%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.