Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,225 Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $778,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, July 19th. upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

TOL stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,367. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.