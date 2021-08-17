Essex Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,221. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.16. The stock has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

